CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$11.08 Average PT from Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$592.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0883333 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

