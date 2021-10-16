Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.79

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €168.79 ($198.58) and traded as high as €188.65 ($221.94). Capgemini shares last traded at €187.10 ($220.12), with a volume of 602,954 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.79.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.