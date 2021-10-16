Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 127

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of £163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.17. Capital has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16).
