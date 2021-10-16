Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 127

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.17. Capital has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

