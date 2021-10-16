Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Capri by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capri by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.45 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.