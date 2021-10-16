Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.38

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.38 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 49.16 ($0.64). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 652,905 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.67 million and a P/E ratio of -173.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18.

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

