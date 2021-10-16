Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $133.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. 204,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 20,750 shares worth $2,006,035. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardlytics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

