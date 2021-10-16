CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.37. CareMax shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 103 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

