CareTech (LON:CTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 605.29. CareTech has a 12-month low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 701 ($9.16). The firm has a market cap of £708.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

