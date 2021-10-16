CareTech (LON:CTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 605.29. CareTech has a 12-month low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 701 ($9.16). The firm has a market cap of £708.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.
CareTech Company Profile
