Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$185.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.