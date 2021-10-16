Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 2nd

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of -39.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

