Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

CARS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

