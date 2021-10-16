Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
CARS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71.
In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
