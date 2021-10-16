CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.62. 36,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08.

CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

