CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

