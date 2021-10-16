CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
CeCors Company Profile
