CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $2.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

