Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $84.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 281,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

