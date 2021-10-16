Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

