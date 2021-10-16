CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. CertiK has a market cap of $122.41 million and $32.46 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,614,174 coins and its circulating supply is 56,962,997 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

