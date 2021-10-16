CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.15

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 135657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$557.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

