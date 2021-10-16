CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.15

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 135657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$557.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
