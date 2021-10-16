CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.65 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

