Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.40. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 24,950 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

