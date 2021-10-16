Charles F. Lowrey Sells 37,011 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.59 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.