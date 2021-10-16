ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder Sells $157,720,000.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $34.47 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.