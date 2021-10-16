Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

