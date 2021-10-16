Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,790.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

CMG opened at $1,830.93 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,635.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

