Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

