Chubb (NYSE:CB) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.