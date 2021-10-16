Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,702.29

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.29 ($22.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($20.38). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.58), with a volume of 1,916 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.61 million and a PE ratio of 187.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,848.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,702.88.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.35), for a total transaction of £155,200 ($202,769.79).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

