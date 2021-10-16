CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39.

