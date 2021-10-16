CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

