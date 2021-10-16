CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$11.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

PEYUF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

