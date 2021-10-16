CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.60.

Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$16.15 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

