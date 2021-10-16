Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

