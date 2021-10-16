Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.96% of Cimarex Energy worth $816,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

