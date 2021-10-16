Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

