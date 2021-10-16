Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

