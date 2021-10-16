Citigroup Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $126.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

