Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,157 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

