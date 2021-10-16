Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49.

