Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,043 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 337.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a PE ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

