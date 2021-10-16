Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $191.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $194.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.36.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

