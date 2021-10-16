Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,081 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

