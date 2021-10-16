Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,855 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $826.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

