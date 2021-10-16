Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 21,876,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,635,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
