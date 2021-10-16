Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 21,876,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,635,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.