Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civista Bancshares stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

