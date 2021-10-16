Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,493,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

