Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 512,466 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 512,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIBS. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

DIBS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

