Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,878,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH opened at $280.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $290.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

