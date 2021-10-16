Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 109,880 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.74% of 2U worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $162,000.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,469. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

