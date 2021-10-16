Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 681,818 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 681,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

