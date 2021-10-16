Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. Research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.